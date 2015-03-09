FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Quick reform in Greece could be rewarded with money: Dijsselbloem
March 9, 2015 / 6:46 PM / 3 years ago

Quick reform in Greece could be rewarded with money: Dijsselbloem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greece could receive smaller chunks of emergency funding if it takes steps to implement the reforms demanded of it by its international creditors, the head of the Eurogroup said on Monday.

“There can be no talk of early disbursements if there is no implementation,” Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chaired the meeting of euro zone finance ministers, told a news conference.

“I would be open at one point if we have an agreement on the whole thing and implementation is well off the ground, I would be open to consider having disbursement cut into parts, which we have done before.”

He said there was no explicit discussion of Greece’s liquidity problems, but welcomed any pressure that might speed up the reform process that is running behind since last month’s extension to Greece’s bailout.

Reporting by Robin and Jan Strupczewski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
