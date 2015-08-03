Greece to extend stock short-selling ban: regulatory source

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will extend a short-selling ban on stocks that went into effect when capital controls were imposed on June 29 and expires on Monday, a source at the country’s securities regulator told Reuters.

“There will be an extension of the full ban on short-selling,” the official said, declining to be named. “ A decision will be announced later on Monday.”

Trading on the Athens bourse was suspended in late June as part of capital controls imposed to stem a debilitating outflow of euros that threatened to collapse Greece’s banks and hurl the indebted country out of the euro zone.

The stock market will open for trade at 0730 GMT (3:30 a.m. EDT)on Monday after a five week shutdown.