Greek shares up 6.8 percent on hopes of deal
#Business News
June 22, 2015 / 7:58 AM / 2 years ago

Greek shares up 6.8 percent on hopes of deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek shares .ATG rose 6.8 percent in morning trade on Monday on hopes that Greece was closer to reaching a deal with its international lenders.

The banking sector .FTATBNK was the top gainer, jumping 15 percent.

The European Union has welcomed new proposals from Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras as a “good basis for progress” at talks on Monday where creditors want 11-hour concessions to haul Athens back from the brink of bankruptcy.

“The chances for a deal today have risen after the Greek government’s renewed proposal. Greek market’s reaction to that is very positive,” Athens- based Beta Securities trader Takis Zamanis said.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris

