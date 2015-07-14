FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM says a leader cannot abandon ship during a storm
July 14, 2015 / 8:27 PM / 2 years ago

Greek PM says a leader cannot abandon ship during a storm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras appeared to rule out stepping down early or ceding power to a national unity government with opposition parties after being forced to abandon election promises and accept painful austerity measures.

In an interview with Greek state television on Tuesday, Tsipras said a prime minister had the duty to fight and tell difficult truths and take hard decisions.

He added: “The worst thing a captain could do while he is steering a ship during a storm, as difficult as it is, would be to abandon the helm.”

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; writing by James Mackenzie

