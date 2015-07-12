FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece must pass new laws by Wednesday for bailout: Stubb
#Business News
July 12, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

Greece must pass new laws by Wednesday for bailout: Stubb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos (L) chats Finland's Finance Minister Alexander Stubb during an euro zone finance ministers' meeting on the situation in Greece, in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone ministers gave Greece until Wednesday to pass new laws as a condition for negotiations on a bailout Athens needs to avoid losing access to the common currency, Finnish Finance Minister Alexander Stubb said on Sunday.

Describing a joint proposal the Eurogroup of finance ministers have put to a summit of euro zone leaders which began on Sunday, Stubb told reporters: ”It has far-reaching conditionality, on three counts: Number one, it needs to implement laws by July 15. Number two, tough conditions on for instance labor reforms and pensions and VAT and taxes.

”And then number three quite tough measures also on for instance privatization and privatization funds.

“And for us the most important thing is that... this whole package has to be approved by both the Greek government and the Greek parliament and then we’ll have a look.”

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

