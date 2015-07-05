Tusk to decide on Monday if summit can go ahead on Tuesday: Elysee

PARIS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk will confirm on Monday whether a euro zone summit will take place on Tuesday as France and Germany have requested, a spokesman for France’s Elysee Palace said.

After the Greek ‘No’ vote against the terms of a bailout offer from creditors, French President Francois Hollande held a crisis meeting of his team in Paris. He spoke with Tusk, European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker, and Martin Schulz, president of the European Parliament.