Tusk to decide on Monday if summit can go ahead on Tuesday: Elysee
July 5, 2015 / 8:44 PM / 2 years ago

Tusk to decide on Monday if summit can go ahead on Tuesday: Elysee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk will confirm on Monday whether a euro zone summit will take place on Tuesday as France and Germany have requested, a spokesman for France’s Elysee Palace said.

After the Greek ‘No’ vote against the terms of a bailout offer from creditors, French President Francois Hollande held a crisis meeting of his team in Paris. He spoke with Tusk, European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker, and Martin Schulz, president of the European Parliament.

Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Writing by Leila Abboud; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
