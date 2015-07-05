FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel, Hollande want euro zone leaders' summit on Tuesday
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 5, 2015 / 8:31 PM / 2 years ago

Merkel, Hollande want euro zone leaders' summit on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed in a phone call with French President Francois Hollande on Sunday night that a euro zone leaders’ summit should be held on Tuesday after Greeks rejected bailout terms in a referendum, a German government spokesman said.

The chancellor and president also agreed that the referendum result should be respected, said the spokesman. France’s Elysee Palace confirmed the leaders want a summit on Tuesday.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Paris bureau; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.