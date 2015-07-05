EU's Tusk calls euro zone summit on Greece for Tuesday

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk called a euro zone summit for Tuesday to discuss the Greek debt crisis after Greeks voted overwhelmingly on Sunday to reject the terms of a bailout.

“I have called a EuroSummit Tuesday evening at 1800 (1600 GMT) to discuss situation after referendum in Greece,” Tusk said on Twitter.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will hold a conference call with Tusk, Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on the Greek situation on Monday morning, the Commission said.