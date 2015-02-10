FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek public strongly behind government's hard line in EU fight: poll
February 10, 2015 / 3:29 PM / 3 years ago

Greek public strongly behind government's hard line in EU fight: poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People gather for an anti-austerity demonstration outside the Greek parliament in Athens February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis

ATHENS (Reuters) - The Greek government is heading into a tough financial negotiation with European Union partners with overwhelming support at home for its positions, a poll showed on Tuesday.

An ALCO survey of 821 people across Greece found 75 percent support for the government’s negotiating stance and 67 percent for its overall policies as laid out this week in parliament.

The strength of the count may help leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis argue that they have to fulfill a mandate to end austerity and ditch an EU/International Monetary Fund bailout.

Varoufakis meets fellow euro zone finance ministers on Wednesday and Tsipras attends a leaders’ summit on Thursday.

Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

