Eurogroup meeting on Greece over, set for resumption on Saturday

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers charged with finding a solution on Greece ended on Thursday without a deal, with a resumption of their talks set for Saturday.

Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said the door was still open for Greece to accept the proposals of its creditors, adding that the meeting was over for now.

A euro zone official later told Reuters that the next Eurogroup meeting was set for Saturday morning.