Greek PM appeals to Syriza party to maintain unity

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives for a ruling Syriza party political committee meeting at the party's headquarters in Athens, Greece July 27, 2015.REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday appealed to his Syriza party to stay united and sought a broad party conference to formulate strategy, after a bruising revolt from leftist rebels left the group on the verge of a split.

“Our strategy should be clarified with calmness and maturity through the party procedures,” he told the party’s political committee. “So we should plan for a conference as soon as possible, as envisaged by (the party‘s) charter.”