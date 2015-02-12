FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece says talks focused on transition to new program
February 12, 2015

Greece says talks focused on transition to new program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece is negotiating with its euro zone partners on how it can leave its bailout and make the transition to a new program, a government official said on Thursday.

“The switch from the bailout to a new Greek program is henceforth the focus of negotiations and the next Eurogroup meeting,” the official said. “Mr. Dijsselbloem’s statement is a positive step.”

Greek negotiators will meet officials of the troika of lenders - EU, ECB and IMF - soon, most likely in Brussels on Friday, to prepare Monday’s main Eurogroup meeting on debt talks, a spokeswoman for Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem told reporters earlier, raising hopes of a possible deal.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Louise Ireland

