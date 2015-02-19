FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece aims to reach deal with euro zone lenders soon: government spokesman
#World News
February 19, 2015 / 7:04 AM / 3 years ago

Greece aims to reach deal with euro zone lenders soon: government spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) and Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis look on during the first round of a presidential vote at the Greek parliament in Athens, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece aims to conclude a deal with its euro zone partners “soon”, its government spokesman said on Thursday.

“We are doing everything to reach a mutually beneficial agreement. Our aim is to conclude this agreement soon,” Gabriel Sakellaridis told Skai TV. “We are trying to find the common points.”

Greece is expected to ask on Thursday for an extension to its “loan agreement” with the euro zone as it faces running out of cash within weeks, but it must overcome resistance from skeptical partners led by Germany.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina Tagaris

