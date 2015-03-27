FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece, creditors to start talks on reforms Friday: euro zone official
March 27, 2015

Greece, creditors to start talks on reforms Friday: euro zone official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greece and the institutions representing its official creditors will start discussions on a list of economic reforms submitted by Athens on Friday evening, a euro zone official said.

Asked to confirm that Athens had sent a list with reform proposals to representatives of the European Central Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the European Commission and the euro zone bailout fund ESM, the official said:

“Yes, they did. And tonight the talks between the Greek government and the institutions will start.”

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

