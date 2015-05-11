FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece not eyeing plan B, wants credit for progress in talks: govt spokesman
May 11, 2015 / 10:23 AM / 2 years ago

Greece not eyeing plan B, wants credit for progress in talks: govt spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece wants euro zone finance ministers to acknowledge there is progress in its talks with international lenders and is not looking into any “plan B”, the government’s spokesman said on Monday ahead of a Eurogroup meeting in Brussels.

“The government is not considering any plan B,” government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis told reporters.

“What it wants from today’s Eurogroup is to have on record that considerable progress has been made in the talks.”

Sakellaridis said Athens, which faces a 750 million euro debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday, is not linking the payment to the outcome of the Eurogroup meeting.

“We are not hinging this to the outcome of today’s Eurogroup, because such a stance would be kind of an ultimatum and could be seen as blackmail,” he said.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
