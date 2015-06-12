FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece says to restart talks in Brussels, submit counter-proposals
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 12, 2015 / 3:36 PM / 2 years ago

Greece says to restart talks in Brussels, submit counter-proposals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s government is ready to submit counter-proposals to bridge differences with its creditors and will restart negotiations in Brussels on Saturday, a government official said on Friday.

The comments came after the IMF withdrew its team of experts from talks in Brussels on Thursday over a failure to break a stalemate in talks for a cash-for-reforms deal.

“The Greek government believes we are closer than ever to a deal because we are only 0.25 percentage points apart on the primary surplus target,” the official said in a statement on condition of anonymity.

The official called on Europe to show “political will”, saying it was “unimaginable” that Europe could head for a split over “such a small difference” as well as opposition to restoring of collective pay bargaining rights for Greek workers.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington; editing by David Stamp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.