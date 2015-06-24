Talks with Greece going on, no breakdown: EU official

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Talks with Greece on a financing for reforms package are still going on and a meeting between international creditors and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Brussels will take place as planned, an EU official said on Wednesday.

Markets reacted nervously to a statement out of Athens by a Greek government official quoting Tsipras as saying that creditors have rejected certain proposals from Greece in last-ditch talks in Brussels.

“Nothing has broken down, negotiations are going on and the meeting with Tsipras will go ahead as planned,” an EU official close to the talks said.