Tsipras to hold talks with Merkel, Hollande on Friday: official
#Business News
June 26, 2015 / 8:49 AM / 2 years ago

Tsipras to hold talks with Merkel, Hollande on Friday: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (L), Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi (C) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will hold talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande on Friday, a day after euro zone finance ministers failed to clinch a cash-for-reform deal, a Greek government official said.

Merkel, Hollande and Tsipras are in Brussels for a regular summit of European Union leaders.

Euro zone finance ministers will meet again in Brussels on Saturday to try to solve the crisis before the deadline on a 1.6 billion euro ($1.79 billion) repayment to the IMF that Greece needs to make by June 30.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Ingrid Melander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
