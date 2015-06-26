Tsipras to hold talks with Merkel, Hollande on Friday: official

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will hold talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande on Friday, a day after euro zone finance ministers failed to clinch a cash-for-reform deal, a Greek government official said.

Merkel, Hollande and Tsipras are in Brussels for a regular summit of European Union leaders.

Euro zone finance ministers will meet again in Brussels on Saturday to try to solve the crisis before the deadline on a 1.6 billion euro ($1.79 billion) repayment to the IMF that Greece needs to make by June 30.