Greek bailout talks to be wrapped up by Aug 20: govt spokeswoman
July 21, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

Greek bailout talks to be wrapped up by Aug 20: govt spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece hopes talks with international creditors on a cash-for-reforms bailout package will be wrapped up by Aug 20, the government’s spokeswoman said.

The negotiations will start after parliament votes on Wednesday on a new set of reforms required by international lenders, spokeswoman Olga Gerovasili said a statement.

“Immediately after the vote of the prior actions, negotiations with the lenders will start, with August 20th being the final date,” she said.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Ingrid Melander

