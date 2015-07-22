FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek finance minister says crucial for parliament to adopt bailout reforms
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 22, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

Greek finance minister says crucial for parliament to adopt bailout reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos looks on before a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

ATHENS (Reuters) - It is crucial for parliament to adopt reforms required by Greece’s international creditors so that talks on a multi-billion euro bailout can start this week, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Wednesday.

“It’s extremely important to wrap up this prior actions procedure so that we can start negotiations on Friday,” he told lawmakers as they started debating a reform bill which Greece must adopt on Wednesday to meet the terms of a deal struck with its euro zone peers last week.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Costas Pitas; Writing by Ingrid Melander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.