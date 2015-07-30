Greece says IMF is taking part in bailout talks

ATHENS (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will take part in top-level talks on Greece’s third multi-billion euro bailout program on Friday, a Greek Finance Ministry official said on Thursday.

“The representatives of the four institutions will meet on Friday at 10 a.m. with (Finance Minister) Euclid Tsakalotos and (Economy Minister) George Stathakis. It will be a first encounter,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

“Regarding the Financial Times report that the IMF cannot participate for now in the new bailout program for Greece due to its high public debt, we point out that the Fund is participating in the negotiations.”