No Merkel-Hollande-Tsipras meeting planned for now: French source
June 10, 2015 / 9:25 AM / 2 years ago

No Merkel-Hollande-Tsipras meeting planned for now: French source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - No meeting is scheduled so far on Wednesday between Greece’s Alexis Tsipras, French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a French source said.

The three were to have met on the fringes of a summit of EU and Latin American leaders in Brussels to clinch a political agreement on technical proposals submitted earlier by Greece.

However EU officials said earlier the meeting was in doubt as Greece’s reform proposals to unlock new funding to ward off a debt default fell well short of expectations.

“No meeting is planned at this stage - we’ll see what happens when we get there,” the source said, referring to the leaders’ expected arrival in Brussels later on Wednesday.

Reporting by Julien Ponthus; editing by Mark John

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
