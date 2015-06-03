FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Creditors want Greece to gradually raise primary surplus to 3.5 percent in 2018
#Business News
June 3, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

Creditors want Greece to gradually raise primary surplus to 3.5 percent in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - International creditors want Greece to have a budget balance before debt servicing costs of 1 percent this year, gradually rising to 3.5 percent in 2018, euro zone officials said.

The proposal is to be presented to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at 1900 GMT (1500 ET) on Wednesday at a meeting with the representatives of the creditors in Brussels.

The primary surplus target for 2016 is to be 2 percent, in 2017, 3 percent of GDP and in 2018 it is to rise to 3.5 percent, the creditors’ proposal says, according to officials familiar with it.

This is substantially lower than the primary surplus targets agreed with the previous Greek government of 3 to 4.5 percent.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
