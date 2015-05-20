FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece proposes imposing bank transaction tax: sources
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 20, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

Greece proposes imposing bank transaction tax: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece has proposed imposing a levy on certain bank transactions to raise revenues to meet fiscal targets during negotiations with European Union and the International Monetary Fund lenders, two sources close to the talks said on Wednesday.

“There is no final decision yet but it is under discussion,” a government official said. “The proposal is certainly not about all banking transactions.”

Another source close to the talks said that the discussion was still on a “preliminary level”.

The Kathimerini newspaper earlier reported Athens had proposed a levy of 0.1-0.2 percent on bank transactions with the aim of raising 300-600 million euros each year.

Talks with the European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders have dragged on for the past four months with pension and labor reforms as well as fiscal targets among issues holding up an agreement.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.