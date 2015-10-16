FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek PM asks top tax official to quit after charges over TV ads
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 16, 2015 / 4:41 PM / 2 years ago

Greek PM asks top tax official to quit after charges over TV ads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras demanded the resignation of the country’s top tax official on Friday, a day after she was charged with breach of duty in attempting to defer tax collections from the country’s TV stations by a year, government officials said.

Katerina Savvaidou, who as the general secretary for state revenues, holds a key post in bailout negotiations between Greece and international lenders. On Thursday she was charged by a prosecutor for breach of duty.

Court officials said Savvaidou had in January 2015 prepared a circular extending by about a year collection processes on revenues from TV advertising, violating an existing law.

“The Prime Minister asked the finance minister to seek Savvaidou’s resignation,” a government official told Reuters, without elaborating on the reason. Savvaidou was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.