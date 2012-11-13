Schaeuble: paying 3 tranches to Greece together is under discussion

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU finance ministers met on Tuesday seeking to break an impasse over a new regime to supervise banks, but with much of the plan contested and time running short to agree.

Their talks followed a meeting of euro zone finance ministers where disagreement between Greece’s international lenders over how long to give Athens to get its debts down to a sustainable level reignited fears that the euro zone debt crisis could flare anew.

