FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek PM says seeking transition to new support program
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 12, 2015 / 10:31 PM / 3 years ago

Greek PM says seeking transition to new support program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday his goal was a transition to a new financing program and that he had made progress at his first European Union summit.

At a news conference, he also described talks with the chairman of euro zone finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, as a positive step.

He also said that reaching a technical agreement on Monday in Brussels would also mean a political agreement.

Sensitive to the unpopularity at home of the “troika” of international creditors - the EU, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund - he rejected a suggestion that talks with the EU, ECB and IMF in the coming days would constitute negotiations with the troika.

There was, he said, no “troika” from his point of view.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Renee Maltezou; Writing by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.