Greek PM says seeking transition to new support program

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday his goal was a transition to a new financing program and that he had made progress at his first European Union summit.

At a news conference, he also described talks with the chairman of euro zone finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, as a positive step.

He also said that reaching a technical agreement on Monday in Brussels would also mean a political agreement.

Sensitive to the unpopularity at home of the “troika” of international creditors - the EU, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund - he rejected a suggestion that talks with the EU, ECB and IMF in the coming days would constitute negotiations with the troika.

There was, he said, no “troika” from his point of view.