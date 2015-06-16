FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasury's Lew tells Greek PM debt compromise urgently needed
June 16, 2015 / 7:04 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Treasury's Lew tells Greek PM debt compromise urgently needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration urged Greece on Tuesday to make a “serious” move toward reaching a compromise with its international creditors, warning that failure to strike a deal would create hardship for the Greek people.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras by phone the global economy could also suffer if Athens can’t reach a deal with creditors.

“Lew underscored the urgency of Greece making a serious move to reach a pragmatic compromise with its creditors,” a Treasury official said in a statement.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Sandra Maler

