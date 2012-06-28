FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Troika to visit Athens early next week: EU Commission
June 28, 2012 / 10:52 AM / 5 years ago

Troika to visit Athens early next week: EU Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Officials from Greece’s ‘troika’ of international lenders will visit Athens early next week, an EU Commission spokesman said on Thursday.

It was not possible to say how long the visit would take, the spokesman told a regular briefing.

The officials from the European Commission, European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund are expected to meet new Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and incoming Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras.

The mission was postponed from this week because of the ill health of the prime minister and his previously appointed finance minister.

