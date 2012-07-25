FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU/IMF to visit Greece again in Sept to finalize bailout assessment
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 25, 2012 / 10:42 AM / in 5 years

EU/IMF to visit Greece again in Sept to finalize bailout assessment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - International lenders will visit Athens again in September to finalize their assessment of how far off-track Greece is in implementing reforms agreed under its second bailout, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

International inspectors from the European Central Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission -- the so-called Troika -- arrived in Greece on Tuesday and will finish their current mission in early August.

“The troika will travel again to Athens in September and only then will it prepare the final assessment on the implementation of the program. Before then it is too early to draw any conclusions,” Commission spokesman Antoine Colombani told a briefing.

He said that until then, the euro zone and Greece would have to find an intermediate way to cover Greek financing needs in August, but did not say how that would be done.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Luke Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.