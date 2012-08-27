FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU executive: troika report to take a few weeks from early Sept mission start
#Business News
August 27, 2012 / 10:32 AM / 5 years ago

EU executive: troika report to take a few weeks from early Sept mission start

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - International lenders will return to Greece in early September to review progress in reforms and decide on potential adjustments to the bailout agreement and it will take a few weeks before their report is ready, the EU executive said on Monday.

Asked when the final report on Greece from the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund -- the troika -- would be ready, a Commission spokesman said:

“The troika will return to Athens in early September to begin the concluding phase of the review of the programme,” Commission spokesman Simon O‘Connor told a regular news briefing.

“I cannot really give you any more precise indications than that. You can expect that the mission will take a couple of weeks, but I cannot tell you if we are looking more at late September or early October -- it will depend on the progress of the work on the ground,” he said.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
