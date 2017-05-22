FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
May 22, 2017 / 10:54 PM / 3 months ago

Clarity needed over lenders intentions on Greek debt: Greek Finance Minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos attends a eurozone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium May 22, 2017.Francois Lenoir

ATHENS (Reuters) - More clarity is needed from international lenders on how debt relief measures could work in Greece, the country's finance minister said early Tuesday after an inconclusive meeting of euro zone finance ministers on how the country's debt mountain could be resolved.

"The feeling was .... more work was needed to be able to have that kind of clarity that the financial markets understood and the Greek people understood (of) what to expect at the end of the program period in terms of debt relief," Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos told journalists in Brussels.

Tsakalotos said he was optimistic that a definitive deal could be brokered over the next three weeks.

Reporting By Renee Maltezou, writing by Michele Kambas

