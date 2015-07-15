FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek finance minister: many measures in bailout deal will be recessionary
July 15, 2015 / 8:45 AM / 2 years ago

Greek finance minister: many measures in bailout deal will be recessionary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos arrives for a ruling Syriza party political committee meeting at the party's headquarters in Athens, Greece July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - A lot of the measures in a deal struck with Greece’s lenders will have a recessionary effect but removing the prospect of a “Grexit” will help offset their impact and bring in investments, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Wednesday.

“It’s a difficult deal, a deal for which only time will show if it is economically viable,” he told lawmakers ahead of a crucial vote on the package later on Wednesday.

Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos and George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Matthias Williams

