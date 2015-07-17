FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek Finance Minister Tsakalotos to keep post in reshuffle
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 17, 2015 / 4:44 PM / 2 years ago

Greek Finance Minister Tsakalotos to keep post in reshuffle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos arrives for a ruling Syriza party political committee meeting at the party's headquarters in Athens, Greece July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos will keep his portfolio in a reshuffle to be announced later on Friday, a government source said.

Tsakalotos, the chief negotiator in bailout talks with foreign creditors, became finance minister on July 6, replacing Yanis Varoufakis, who stepped down after clashing with European partners.

The reshuffle was made necessary by a revolt among lawmakers of the leftwing Syriza party, which saw three ministers and deputy minister vote against the government in a vote on the bailout in parliament.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Ingrid Melander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.