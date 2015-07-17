Greek Finance Minister Tsakalotos to keep post in reshuffle

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos arrives for a ruling Syriza party political committee meeting at the party's headquarters in Athens, Greece July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos will keep his portfolio in a reshuffle to be announced later on Friday, a government source said.

Tsakalotos, the chief negotiator in bailout talks with foreign creditors, became finance minister on July 6, replacing Yanis Varoufakis, who stepped down after clashing with European partners.

The reshuffle was made necessary by a revolt among lawmakers of the leftwing Syriza party, which saw three ministers and deputy minister vote against the government in a vote on the bailout in parliament.