Greek finance minister says debt deal should include long grace periods
November 10, 2015 / 9:37 PM / 2 years ago

Greek finance minister says debt deal should include long grace periods

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos gives a statement after a euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal -

LONDON (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Tuesday that any agreement on Greek debt relief should include grace periods of 15-20 years that would encourage long-term investment.

“It is absolutely vital that we get a clear runway so that people understand that investors can invest for seven, eight, nine years,” Tsakalotos said in a lecture at the London School of Economics.

“If there is good will, there are tons of ways to deal with the problem,” he said.

Reporting by John Geddie and Nigel Stephenson

