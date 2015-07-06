FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Tsipras tells ECB's Draghi wants capital controls gone
July 6, 2015 / 8:16 PM / 2 years ago

Greece's Tsipras tells ECB's Draghi wants capital controls gone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (2nd L) arrives for a meeting of political party leaders at the Presidential Palace in Athens, Greece July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a phone call on Monday that there was an immediate need to lift capital controls in Greece, a government official said.

Tsipras also discussed the liquidity situation of Greek banks with the ECB chief, said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Greek banks have been closed and the level of withdrawals from cash machines has been limited for more than a week, after the government imposed capital controls in an effort to prevent a collapse of the banking system.

Reporting By Renee Maltezou

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
