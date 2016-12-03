FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Greek PM, France's Hollande discuss Greek bailout review, Cyprus
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 3, 2016 / 1:26 PM / 9 months ago

Greek PM, France's Hollande discuss Greek bailout review, Cyprus

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (L) and French President Francois Hollande attend a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 21, 2016.Stephane De Sakutin/Pool - RTX2PU1R

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and French President Francois Hollande agreed that a deal on Greece's bailout review must be reached by Monday, when euro zone finance ministers are meeting in Brussels, Tsipras' office said on Saturday.

The two leaders, who met on the sidelines of a summit in Abu Dhabi, also agreed that debt relief measures for the crisis-hit country must be defined by the end of the year, Tsipras office said in a statement.

"They both underlined that a deal on a technical level is demanded by Dec. 5," it said.

The two leaders also welcomed a decision to resume talks on reuniting the divided island of Cyprus next month, the statement said, adding that Hollande was expected to visit the island.

The island was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup.

In the latest round of U.N.-brokered talks in Switzerland, Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci failed to strike a deal. They will meet again in Geneva on Jan 9.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.