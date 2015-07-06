FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM Tsipras talks by phone with France's Hollande: source
July 6, 2015

Greek PM Tsipras talks by phone with France's Hollande: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) holds talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande (L) in Brussels, Belgium June 26, 2015. REUTERS/REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Guido Bergmann/Handout via Reuters

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and the country’s president spoke by phone on Monday with French President Francois Hollande during a break in talks between political leaders in Athens, a Greek presidential source said.

Government and opposition party leaders were meeting at the mansion of President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, a day after Greeks voted overwhelmingly to reject the terms of an international aid deal to stave off financial collapse.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Matt Robinson

