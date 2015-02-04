Greek PM says will find solution to problems within EU rules

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greece respects European Union rules and will find a solution to its economic problems within the framework of EU law, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Wednesday, adding there was no agreement yet, but talks were going in the right direction.

Tsipras and his Syriza party won an election in January on promises of negotiating a debt write-off, the reversal of some reforms and ending fiscal consolidation -- provoking a stand-off with its international creditors like the euro zone.

“I‘m very optimistic that we will try to do our best in order to find a common, viable and mutually acceptable solution for our common future,” Tsipras said on his first visit to Brussels and after talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Council President Donald Tusk and European Parliament President Martin Schulz.

“Our goal is to respect the people’s sovereignty in Greece and the clear mandate of our people. At the same time we respect the rules of the European Union. We want to recorrect this framework, not to smash this framework and we believe that in this framework we could find a common viable solution,” he said.

“I am very optimistic that these discussions that were in a good way - of course we don’t have already an agreement - but were in a good direction to find a viable agreement,” he said.