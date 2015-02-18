Greek negotiations with euro zone at crucial stage: PM Tsipras

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Wednesday that negotiations with the euro zone were at a crucial stage and he hoped difficulties could be overcome.

At a meeting with President Karolos Papoulias, Tsipras said his government’s demands for an end to austerity were winning wide support.

“There were protests across Europe supporting the moves made by Greece and we have managed for the first time through contacts with foreign leaders to create a positive stance on our requests,” he said in televised remarks.

“We are at a crucial point for these negotiations ... We are putting forward proposals and we hope to overcome this obstacle.”