Greek PM calls on lenders to show 'realism', end Grexit talk
June 3, 2015 / 10:45 AM / 2 years ago

Greek PM calls on lenders to show 'realism', end Grexit talk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras gestures during his visit at the Ministry of Culture, Education and Religious Affairs in Athens June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday called on international creditors to show “realism” and help clinch a deal that will end speculation of the country leaving the euro zone.

Tsipras said he was traveling to Brussels later on Wednesday to discuss the Greek proposal to end the standoff with lenders, adding that “it is necessary the institutions, and mainly the political leadership of Europe, adopt the realism that the Greek side has been showing for the past three months.”

He said Greece wanted a deal that will give it “the ability to emerge from the economic asphyxiation” and “put an end to Grexit scenarios, to doomsday scenarios.”

He added that Greece had so far not received any documents or message from lenders on their proposal to Athens.

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris, Writing by Deepa Babington

