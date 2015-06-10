Europe's leaders realize Greece needs viable solution: Tsipras

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives for a meeting of leftist ruling Syriza party's political secretariat at the party's headquarters in Athens, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European leaders realize Greece needs a viable solution to its debt crisis that allows the country to return to growth, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday, after talks with the leaders of France and Germany.

“We decided to intensify the efforts to bridge the remaining differences and proceed, I believe, to a solution in the coming period,” Tsipras told reporters after late-night talks in Brussels.

“I believe that Europe’s political leadership realizes that we must offer a viable solution to Greece and the possibility to return safely to growth with social cohesion and with a sustainable debt,” he said.