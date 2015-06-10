FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe's leaders realize Greece needs viable solution: Tsipras
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 10, 2015 / 11:13 PM / 2 years ago

Europe's leaders realize Greece needs viable solution: Tsipras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives for a meeting of leftist ruling Syriza party's political secretariat at the party's headquarters in Athens, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European leaders realize Greece needs a viable solution to its debt crisis that allows the country to return to growth, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday, after talks with the leaders of France and Germany.

“We decided to intensify the efforts to bridge the remaining differences and proceed, I believe, to a solution in the coming period,” Tsipras told reporters after late-night talks in Brussels.

“I believe that Europe’s political leadership realizes that we must offer a viable solution to Greece and the possibility to return safely to growth with social cohesion and with a sustainable debt,” he said.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.