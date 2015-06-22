FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM says ball now in creditors' court to clinch deal
June 22, 2015 / 10:46 PM / 2 years ago

Greek PM says ball now in creditors' court to clinch deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives to attend a Eurozone emergency summit on Greece in Brussels, Belgium June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday reiterated that his government was seeking a deal with creditors that would resolve the country’s financing needs, saying the ball was now in the court of European lenders to clinch one.

Tsipras made the comments after a meeting of euro zone leaders that signaled progress toward reaching a deal to avert a Greek bankruptcy after his government made a series of concessions aimed at hitting budget targets.

“We are seeking a comprehensive and viable solution which will be followed by a strong growth package and at the same time render the Greek economy viable,” he told reporters.

“The criteria are economic viability, a sustainable debt and a strong, front-loaded growth package.”

Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Angeliki Koutantou and James Mackenzie

