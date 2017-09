Greek PM says ball now in creditors' court to clinch deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday reiterated that his government was seeking a deal with creditors that would resolve the country’s financing needs, saying the ball was now in the court of European lenders to clinch one.

Tsipras made the comments after a meeting of euro zone leaders that signaled progress toward reaching a deal to avert a Greek bankruptcy after his government made a series of concessions aimed at hitting budget targets.

“We are seeking a comprehensive and viable solution which will be followed by a strong growth package and at the same time render the Greek economy viable,” he told reporters.

“The criteria are economic viability, a sustainable debt and a strong, front-loaded growth package.”