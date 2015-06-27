FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM Tsipras issues defiant call to reject bailout in referendum
June 27, 2015 / 11:17 PM / 2 years ago

Greek PM Tsipras issues defiant call to reject bailout in referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers a speech during a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras issued a defiant call on Greeks to reject an “insulting” bailout offer from foreign creditors in a referendum planned for July 5.

“The day of truth is coming for the creditors, the time when they will see that Greece will not surrender, that Greece is not a game that has ended,” he said in an address to parliament laced with references to democracy and national dignity.

“I am certain that the Greek people will rise to the historical circumstances and issue a resounding ‘No’ to the ultimatum,” he said as he wound up the debate before a vote to authorize the referendum.

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; writing by James Mackenzie

