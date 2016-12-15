FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Greek PM defends pension payout, says expects lenders to comply
#Business News
December 15, 2016 / 11:15 PM / 8 months ago

Greek PM defends pension payout, says expects lenders to comply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras defended on Thursday his governments plan to give poor pensions a one-off bonus saying the move did not risk derailing its fiscal targets.

Speaking after an EU summit in Brussels, Tsipras said it was "understood by all sides that it was a one-off measure" based on better-than-expected fiscal performance.

"I want to stress that these are measures that do not jeopardize the programme nor the primary surplus for 2016 and have no fiscal impact on 2017 and 2018," he said.

Tsipras said he expected the country's lenders, who froze a short-term debt relief agreed this month until they assess the impact of the measures, to prepare a report "stating the self-evident: that there will be no fiscal impact."

He said Athens stood ready to provide clarifications towards what he called a "misunderstanding."

Reporting by Michele Kambas; Writing by Karolina Tagaris

