Greek PM Tsipras appeals to parliament to back bailout
#Business News
July 15, 2015 / 10:19 PM / 2 years ago

Greek PM Tsipras appeals to parliament to back bailout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers his speech as he attends a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras made a final appeal to parliament for support of the tough package of bailout measures imposed by European partners this week, telling lawmakers there was no alternative, even though he disagreed with the measures.

“We don’t believe in it, but we are forced to adopt it,” Tsipras told deputies before a vote on the measures, which must be approved by parliament before European partners will agree to open talks on a new multibillion euro bailout.

He said he would not shirk his responsibilities and would push forward with political and social reforms and the fight against corruption.

Hardliners in the ruling Syriza party oppose the deal but the bill is expected to pass with the support of pro-European opposition parties.

Reporting by Michele Kambas and Angeliki Koutantou; writing by James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
