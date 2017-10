Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras leaves his office at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, August 20, 2015. Tsipras is due to meet senior advisers shortly to discuss whether to call early elections to quell a rebellion in his leftist Syriza party, a government official said on Thursday. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is due to meet senior advisers shortly to discuss whether to call early elections to quell a rebellion in his leftist Syriza party, a government official said on Thursday.

Speculation of snap polls in September has grown in recent days as senior aides including Energy Minister Panos Skourletis openly call for a return to the ballot box.