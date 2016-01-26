FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM Tsipras says pension reform difficult but must go ahead
#World News
January 26, 2016 / 5:42 PM / 2 years ago

Greek PM Tsipras says pension reform difficult but must go ahead

Workers at state hospitals shout slogans next to a police cordon during a demonstration against planned pension reforms outside the Finance ministry in Athens, Greece, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras defended plans to reform the country’s pension system on Tuesday, saying it was a difficult but necessary plan to prevent the system from imploding.

“Present and future projections leave no room for complacency,” Tsipras said in a speech to parliament.

“To pay pensions in 2016, the social security system - apart from contributions and state funding - will need to find additional funds of 980 million euros,” he said.

“We are choosing a difficult path, rather than this dead end.”

Reporting By Renee Maltezou, writing by Michele Kambas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
