Greece's Tsipras speaks to Merkel, Athens to present aid proposal

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras leaves Maximos Mansion for a meeting with party leaders at the Presidential Palace in central Athens, Greece, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke by phone on Monday with Germany’s Angela Merkel and agreed to present a Greek proposal for an aid deal at Tuesday’s European Union summit, a Greek government official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, gave no further details of the call, which comes a day after Greeks voted overwhelmingly to reject the terms of an international bailout deal.