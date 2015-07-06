FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Tsipras speaks to Merkel, Athens to present aid proposal
July 6, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

Greece's Tsipras speaks to Merkel, Athens to present aid proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras leaves Maximos Mansion for a meeting with party leaders at the Presidential Palace in central Athens, Greece, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke by phone on Monday with Germany’s Angela Merkel and agreed to present a Greek proposal for an aid deal at Tuesday’s European Union summit, a Greek government official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, gave no further details of the call, which comes a day after Greeks voted overwhelmingly to reject the terms of an international bailout deal.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Matt Robinson, editing by Deepa Babington

