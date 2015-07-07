Tsipras briefs Obama on bid for euro zone loan: Greece

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras arrives at a euro zone EU leaders emergency summit on the situation in Greece, in Brussels, Belgium, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke to U.S. President Barack Obama by telephone on Tuesday shortly before an emergency euro zone summit and briefed him on Greece’s request for a rescue loan, a Greek government official said.

The official said Obama had voiced strong U.S. hopes for a successful outcome to the negotiations. The United States has said it wants an early solution to Greece’s debt crisis that keeps Athens in the European currency area.